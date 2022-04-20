Detroit police seek suspected shooter after body found wrapped in blanket in back seat of car

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a body was found in a car Tuesday.

William Webb, 21, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police were called to the area of Murray Hill and Keeler around 12:05 p.m. to investigate a 2007 blue Nissan Altima with no license plate. An unknown victim was found dead and wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.