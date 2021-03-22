Detroit police seek woman missing from adult foster care home

Detroit police are looking for a missing woman last seen early Monday in the backyard of an adult foster care home.

Diana Goshton, 59, was last seen about 12:45 a.m. in the 17100 block of Prevost Street.

Diana Goshton

Police said it was reported that Goshton has been missing before, but she usually returns within the day.

Goshton stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and was wearing a brown wig with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, a camo shirt, and hot pink shoes.

She is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone who knows Goshton's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.