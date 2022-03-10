Detroit police seize nearly 700 fake designer bags after suspect tries to sell one to undercover officer

article

Detroit police seized hundreds of counterfeit designer bags during an undercover operation this week.

Officers were conducting an undercover operation in the 12700 block of W. 8 Mile Road Wednesday afternoon when a suspect tried to sell an undercover officer a fake Louis Vuitton purse for $150.

Police said that in addition to selling counterfeit items, the suspect did not have a vendor's permit.

Officers confiscated nearly 700 bags and a 2012 Chevy box truck.

The investigation is ongoing.