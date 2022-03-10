Detroit police seize nearly 700 fake designer bags after suspect tries to sell one to undercover officer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police seized hundreds of counterfeit designer bags during an undercover operation this week.
Officers were conducting an undercover operation in the 12700 block of W. 8 Mile Road Wednesday afternoon when a suspect tried to sell an undercover officer a fake Louis Vuitton purse for $150.
Police said that in addition to selling counterfeit items, the suspect did not have a vendor's permit.
Officers confiscated nearly 700 bags and a 2012 Chevy box truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
