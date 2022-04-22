Detroit police shoot suspect driver who rammed officer near gas station Friday morning

The driver of a suspect vehicle is in temporary critical condition after being shot by police on Detroit's west side.

Law enforcement were at a BP gas station at the corner of Schoolcraft and Outer Drive early Friday morning when they came across a vehicle they had been searching for.

The driver, who was pumping gas at the time proceeded to enter his vehicle and drive at the police.

Law enforcement returned fire, striking the suspect driver.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m.

"All I heard was a gunshot, I got down, stayed for about 5 or 6 seconds, by the time I got back up, I heard the truck already entering the freeway," said Nader Mohamed, a clerk at the nearby gas station.

The driver then fled, who a short while later ditched his truck. He was found two miles or so away from the vehicle in a field.

He was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition. The officer who was struck is okay.

Police would not disclose why they were searching for the truck.