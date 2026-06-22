Detroit police shooting leaves suspect in the hospital, investigation ongoing

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The Brief One man is in critical condition after a police shooting in Detroit. Detroit police say on Monday just before 6:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was arrested after officers found he was armed with a gun during an investigation.



One person is in the hospital after a police shooting in Detroit.

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Detroit police say on Monday just before 6:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was arrested after officers found he was armed with a gun during an investigation. This all occurred in the area of Farmer and Bates where a group of men were seen standing around.

During the arrest, police say another person from the group began walking away from the scene. The suspect was armed, according to authorities, and began fleeing the scene on foot.

During the police chase, officials say an officer feared for his safety and began shooting at the suspect. They were struck several times and have been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was found at the scene.

Meanwhile, there is no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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