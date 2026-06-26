Another Detroit police shooting in the city after officers met with gunfire during search warrant

The Brief Detroit police fatally shot a man while serving a search warrant in the 18900 block of Rosemont early Thursday evening. Officers were serving a search warrant when they were met with gunfire, before returning with shots. Detroit police have shot three people since May 27.



A man is dead after Detroit police fatally shot him while serving a search warrant in the city in the early evening on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, but police offered preliminary details on the case, saying the warrant was connected to a felonious assault earlier this month.

Big picture view:

Detroit police's special response team were in the area of 7 Mile and Rosemont to serve a search warrant when they were met with gunfire.

According to a deputy chief with the department, officers were in the 18900 block of Rosemont, searching for a man connected to an assault that took place earlier in June.

They did not provide details about the suspect or the assault that took place.

When they approached the door, officers were met with gunfire. Police returned with shots, and killed the suspect.

What they're saying:

"As they were serving the search warrant, they made entry into the location, they were met with a subject who was firing shots at them, they returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect," said deputy chief Arnold Williams.

Multiple Detroit police shootings

Zoom out:

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Detroit over the last 30 days involving police.

The previous two took place on May 27 and again on June 22. The latter case happened prior to the Ford Fireworks when officers approached a man with a who was allegedly armed with a weapon near Campus Martius Park.

The 18-year-old that was struck was shot two hours before the 8 p.m. curfew that the city had weighed amid discussions about how to assuage concerns over public safety during the summer months.

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