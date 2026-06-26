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Another Detroit police shooting in the city after officers met with gunfire during search warrant

By  and Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 26, 2026 9:08 AM EDT
Published June 26, 2026 9:08 AM EDT
Detroit police shoot and kill man who opened fire on them
Detroit police shoot and kill man who opened fire on them

Detroit police shoot and kill man who opened fire on them

Police say around 6:30 p.m. they were serving a search warrant related to a felonious assault that happened earlier this month. When officers made their way inside the home, they say they were met with gunfire.

The Brief

    • Detroit police fatally shot a man while serving a search warrant in the 18900 block of Rosemont early Thursday evening.
    • Officers were serving a search warrant when they were met with gunfire, before returning with shots.
    • Detroit police have shot three people since May 27.

(FOX 2) - A man is dead after Detroit police fatally shot him while serving a search warrant in the city in the early evening on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, but police offered preliminary details on the case, saying the warrant was connected to a felonious assault earlier this month.

Big picture view:

Detroit police's special response team were in the area of 7 Mile and Rosemont to serve a search warrant when they were met with gunfire.

According to a deputy chief with the department, officers were in the 18900 block of Rosemont, searching for a man connected to an assault that took place earlier in June. 

They did not provide details about the suspect or the assault that took place. 

When they approached the door, officers were met with gunfire. Police returned with shots, and killed the suspect. 

What they're saying:

"As they were serving the search warrant, they made entry into the location, they were met with a subject who was firing shots at them, they returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect," said deputy chief Arnold Williams.

Multiple Detroit police shootings 

Zoom out:

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Detroit over the last 30 days involving police. 

The previous two took place on May 27 and again on June 22. The latter case happened prior to the Ford Fireworks when officers approached a man with a who was allegedly armed with a weapon near Campus Martius Park.

The 18-year-old that was struck was shot two hours before the 8 p.m. curfew that the city had weighed amid discussions about how to assuage concerns over public safety during the summer months.

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Detroit city leaders weigh in on curfew violations amid police shooting

Nearly two hours before an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit, police shot an 18-year-old male who was allegedly armed with a weapon near Campus Martius Park during a police chase.

The Source: Previous reporting was cited for this story. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit Police DepartmentDetroit