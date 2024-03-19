Detroit police shot at on east side Monday; chief to hold press conference

Detroit Police Chief James White will be addressing the media about the rash of shootings at officers in the past week.

The most recent incident took place at Seneca and Harper on the city's east side just before 8 p.m. on Monday. Two shots were fired at officers performing a traffic stop with the driver outside of his vehicle. None of them were injured.

Chief White said the department is offering a $2,000 reward with no questions asked for information that leads to the gunman being found and prosecuted.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and ridiculous," White said. "Our officers are working very hard to keep the residents of this community, those who work, play, and visit in our town, safe. And they deserve to go home to their families. We are asking for the community's help identifying the suspect."

A shell casing was recovered and White said experts will be brought in to identify the path of the round.

"It's ridiculous and unnecessary for someone to take a shot at a Detroit police officer in the course of them performing their duties," White said.



That shooting would be the third time in about a week that officers were targeted in shootings.

Previous to that, officers scrambled to take cover when four shots were fired at them on Orangelawn and Vaughan on Detroit's west side, March 13.

In that case, DPD said they were investigating a shooting when a blue pick-up truck pulled up and fired four shots at them. Fortunately no officers were injured.

On March 11, officers were shot at in the area of Dearborn and Diversey Street. In that case they were investigating a carjacking and following the car when they took fire. No officers were hurt.



