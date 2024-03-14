'Unacceptable': Detroit police officers shot at twice in four days

For the second time this week, Detroit police officers were shot at while on the job.

The latest incident coming late Wednesday night on Orangelawn and Vaughan on the city's west side.

"These officers are out here doing their job, day in and day out, and they’re as professional as they can be - and to be fired upon like that is just ridiculous," said Assistant Chief Charkles Fitzgerald, DPD.

Detroit police say they were investigating a shooting when a blue pick-up truck pulled up and fired four shots at them.

Officers scrambled to take cover amid the ambush.

"They very easily could have fired shots back in the direction and they didn’t. they kept their cool," he said. "It’s just unacceptable, again this is March, we’re about to go into the summer months again - we’re not going to have officers being fired upon."

The blue pick-up truck sped away but police apprehended the driver, a Black man in his 30s.

According to police, one of the people involved was supposed to get their hair done by a person next door. However, they did not do it, leading to an argument around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. During that argument, someone opened fire and fled.

"Now this is the second time in 4 days that we’ve had officers fired upon," Fitzgerald said.

Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett. says the first instance happened on Monday when a woman was carjacked on Wilshire. Police located the vehicle around Joy Road and Evergreen.

"After further investigation and the vehicle was observed and it was being followed towards the area of Dearborn, (Diversey Street) and Dearborn. at which time all three suspects fled from the vehicle, and there were shots fired."

The suspects were apprehended and sent to the Detention Center and to the Wayne County Youth Home.

Pritchett says anytime someone shoots at police, it's nothing they take lightly - offenders are looking at serious charges.

"It’s horrible you know," she said. "The police were out doing our jobs, we're trying to keep the city safe. We’re here to serve and to protect. And the nerve of anyone to fire shots after taking a vehicle, committing a crime, that is, at a police officer - that can be upgraded to assault with intent to commit murder."

As for the shooting on Orangelawn and Vaughn from last night, police continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



