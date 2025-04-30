Detroit police shut down Legendary Sting strip club over minors being allowed inside

The Brief A Detroit strip club has been shut down for allowing minors inside and serving them alcohol, according to police. The notices were posted on the club Wednesday at the Legendary Sting on Michigan Avenue on the west side. An investigation is ongoing after teens were found inside the club Saturday night, and escorted out after police were called.



A Detroit strip club has been shut down by police in connection to reports of minors being admitted.

The backstory:

The closure of the Michigan Avenue establishment came Wednesday by Detroit police amid an investigation into the gentleman's club. According to posted notices, it was closed due to illegal sale of alcohol to a minor.

Detroit police brought a warrant to the club today and seized surveillance equipment. Investigators say the youngest person that was inside Saturday night, was 14 years old.

"It would be permanently shutdown if it were up to Chief Bettison," said Chief Todd Bettison. "But that is soley not my decision. This is egregious what the owner did. What they did."

Photo by Lauren Edwards/FOX 2

The closure notice was posted by the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department.

The Legendary Sting allegedly allowed teens inside, when it is supposed to be 21 and over, only.

A Detroit woman told FOX 2 that her nieces and nephew were part of a group of teens that were admitted Saturday night.

Police were called that night and numerous underage customers were ushered out by officers, she said.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

"Under 21, probably about 50 to 100, under 18, it was probably 25 - it was a lot of them," said Tania who streamed video to Facebook outside the club that night.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information from a previous FOX 2 report and from Detroit police Wednesday contributed to this report.



