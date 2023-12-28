Detroit police still searching for 2 after 2022 fatal shooting outside Midtown bar

article

Detroit police say they are still looking for a suspect and person of interest connected to a fatal shooting outside a bar more than a year ago.

According to police, a man shot and killed a 34-year-old man outside the now-shuttered Third Street Bar during an argument just before 1:40 a.m. Nov. 19, 2022.

The suspect is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and had a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a New York jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath. Detectives also want to speak to a female person of interest who may have information about the shooting. She had long braids and was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and clothing.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or Detroit Rewards TV.