Detroit police to hold press conference after officer's fatal shooting Thursday

Detroit police are expected to release more details about the shooting that left two people dead, including a 5-year veteran of the department Thursday.

A 1 p.m. news conference at the Detroit Police headquarters will be held by Chief James White. FOX 2 will stream it live on site and on YouTube.

Officer Loren Courts died from injuries he sustained when a suspect wielding a Draco assault rifle shot at him. Court's partner returned fire, striking the suspect.

The tragic scene unfolded on Detroit's west side in the area of Joy and Marlowe around 7:30 p.m. after police received reports of shots fired in the neighborhood. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

White said Loren's family's souls were crushed by the news. "This is the worst day of their life. Dad is not coming home, husband is not coming home," he said during a late night press conference Wednesday.

In a social media post made early Thursday morning, Courts' wife said she was broken. "I can't begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I'm going to wake up from this nightmare and he's going to come home."

Courts came from a family with a long line of experience in law enforcement. His father was also a Detroit police officer who recently retired.

