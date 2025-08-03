Detroit Police top Fire in annual charity softball game

For the second time in a row, the Detroit Police Department bested their firefighting counterparts on the diamond.

It was the 10th matchup between the two squads when they gathered at the Corner Ballpark to do battle for charity.

While admission was free, there was a canned food collection to benefit the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Despite all of the charity though, that didn't stop the two sides from bickering, including their celebrity captains. Former Detroit Lion John Jansen teamed up with the Fire Department, while former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty sided with the eventual victors.

"I hear it's a heated battle," Jansen said. "I'm excited to be here playing for these guys."

"The cops did get us last year, so we are out for revenge," Jason Patterson of the firefighters team said. "But I will say, we did win the previous four years, and five out of six."

Before the game, players from both sides bragged about past accomplishments. But when it was all said and done, the Police team won two of the three games to be crowned champions for 2025.

The fire team won the opener 16-15, but then the police roared back winning 21-16 and 10-9 to take the title.

Police Officer Terrell Williams was MVP for Police. Fire Sergeant Jimmy Kay was MVP for Fire



