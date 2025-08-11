Detroit police: Two teens crash Kia into home after vehicle theft and joyride

The Brief A car crashed into a Detroit home after police say two teens stole it for a joyride. Neighbors on Rockdale and Majestic, on Detroit’s West Side, woke up just before 5 a.m. on Monday to the scene. The police also said one teenager was detained, the other released to his parents.



Police say two teenagers stole a vehicle to take it for a joyride before crashing into a neighbor’s home in Detroit.

Now multiple residents have to pick up the pieces.

Big picture view:

Neighbors on Rockdale and Majestic, on Detroit’s West Side, woke up, just before 5 a.m. on Monday morning, to a car, upside down, on the front lawn and on fire.

Vincent Robinson was in a deep sleep when he heard a boom. He and his family looked out the window and saw the flames.

"So at that point, we started throwing on our clothes and just running, rushing outside the side door really couldn’t go up -just had to come out as is almost," said Robinson.

What Vincent saw was a destroyed front porch, an upside-down Kia that also hit the neighbor’s car, which coincidentally, also happened to be a Kia.

Tire tracks scarred the sidewalk in Rockdale and Majestic. It carried all the way through on the grass and then right onto the porch.

What they're saying:

According to Detroit Police, two 14-year-olds stole the Kia and took it for a joyride before it crashed.

The police also said one teenager was detained, the other released to his parents. Both face curfew violations and impossible car theft charges in the future. And both of their parents are being issued responsibility tickets.

The two teens only suffered minor injuries. Although Robinson had insurance for the house, the next-door neighbor had no insurance for her burned-up Kia.