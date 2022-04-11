Detroit Police search for woman who disappeared after leaving Motor City Casino

The Detroit Police Department has put out a missing person alert for a woman who left a Detroit casino Saturday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from, since.

Police said Stacy Trombley, 59. was last seen leaving Motor City Casino in Detroit.

Detroit Police said Trombley called a relative and said she was leaving and on her way home but she never showed up.

The 59-year-old woman stands 5'5" with dark blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black leather shirt.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call Detroit Police.

Advertisement