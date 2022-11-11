Detroit public schools JROTC program honors service, sacrifice for Veterans Day

All across Metro Detroit tributes to those who served for our military on this Veteran’s Day was held Friday.

FOX 2 cameras rolled during service in Berkley where community members gathered to pay their respects, as this gun salute took place.

Miles away another event was underway with a flag-raising ceremony outside the Coleman A. Young building in downtown Detroit.

For some, Veterans Day is making sure young people understand the source of their freedom, like at a Detroit Public Schools Community District event at Elmwood Cemetery.

The Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps from Detroit Public Schools Community District was on hand for the service.

"Welcome to the 38th annual Veteran Days Program and members of 102nd Color Troops, Native Americans, and all veterans of the military buried here at Elmwood Cemetery," said a JROTC officer.

"I’d like to just look out and tell our students and say just how proud I am of all of you for being here today, Veterans Day," said Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent, DPSCD.

Friday’s tribute service also served as a lesson for students, as Tim Seneca from the Chippewa Tribe was on hand.

"The Navajo Indians, Code Talkers in World War II helped American troops keep their plan secret from the Japanese while using their own complex Native language," Seneca said.

But for today the words of choice are: Thank you military veterans for your service.

"This proclamation is eternally thankful for the men and women who put their lives on the line for the liberty and freedom that we live in today," said Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch.