Detroit public schools offer $15K recurring bonus to special education teachers

Teachers in Michigan are leaving quicker than they can be replaced with an increase of retirements recently.

But Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti is working to stop the bleeding in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Since he took the top job, hundreds of teacher vacancies have been filled, and of the 40 positions left, 30 are for special education.

"Special education vacancies are always harder to fill," he said. "Because there are fewer teachers are generally going into the field of teaching and when they are, they aren't necessarily going into special education."

The main reason for the shortage is the amount of education needed to become a teacher for special needs before someone even sets foot in the classroom. And the specialized educators aren't making enough to pay their bills, let alone college loans.

This is why Detroit public schools will now offer certified special education teachers a recurring bonus of $15,000.

"We are going to give $15,000 more dollars to those currently in Detroit who are working in those positions and to those outside the district," he said. "And we believe by the fall we'll be able to say we are fully staffed."

The extra cash added on top of the salaries to be competitive with suburban districts.

But Abby Cypher - the executive director of Michigan's Association of Administrators of Special Needs, says more needs to be done to lure people into a field, which experiencing a major shortage.

"Leaving the field, I think part of that has to do with compassion fatigue and challenges of teaching virtually kids with disabilities," Cypher said.

To help fill the void, the state has loosened the restrictions allowing certified teachers to teach kids with other special needs like emotional and cognitive impairment or those who may have autism.

Although Cypher says competitive salaries are a must, working conditions also need to be improved.

"We also have a lot of negative public relations around the teaching profession," she said. "If we start to embrace and empower teachers - give them the opportunity to have input on policies - teaching conditions, give them a voice in those budget policy decisions, get us one step closer."

Offering the bonuses is bringing Dr. Vitti one step closer to his goal of filling every position with quality teachers - a milestone he says the children deserve.

"I believe it is hardest to be a teacher in Detroit but the challenges and rewards are greater," he said.