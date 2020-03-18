Detroit Public Schools served nearly 26,000 families and students on first day meal pickups

Detroit Public Schools had a busy first day passing out meals to students and families.

In a tweet posted by the DPSCD Superintendent, he said the district served almost 26,000 families and students staying home from school.

"DPSCD served nearly 26K families and students with meals on our first day between breakfast and lunch today! Thank you to everyone who made that happen. #wearemorethanacademics," shared Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

Under an executive order signed by Gov. Whitmer last week, Michigan public schools would be closed until April in an effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the state. Unfortunately, that meant the thousands of kids who rely on school lunches for food wouldn't have the option to eat.

Shortly following the announcement and a deep clean of Detroit Public School facilities, the district said it would start offering breakfast and lunch pickups on March 18.

"DPSCD is committed to supporting our students to the greatest extent possible while respecting medical best practices to contain the spread of the virus," read a statement from Vitti read.

