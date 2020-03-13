Detroit Public Schools will offer meal pick-ups to students next week amid school closures

Detroit Public Schools will be offering breakfast and lunches to students for pickup, following a 72-hour deep clean of facilities.

While public schools will be closed until April due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the district is still looking to provide food and learning materials to K-12 students.

"DPSCD is committed to supporting our students to the greatest extent possible while respecting medical best practices to contain the spread of the virus," read a statement from the school superintendent said.

On Wednesday, March 18, the school will partially open in the morning and afternoon for students to quickly pick up food. Once it begins this initiative will run from Monday through Friday.

"Students will not eat at the building but simply pick up food. DPSCD will also deliver meals to its medically fragile students at their homes," said the statement.

The district said it is also planning to coordinate more information with parents about available screening and testing of coronavirus.

The announcement to close schools came late Thursday night following the discovery of nine more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number up to 12 in Michigan. You can track the list of coronavirus exposure locations and dates here.

