Detroit raising rainbow flag this week to welcome Pride Month

A Pride flag will be raised Wednesday at Detroit's Spirit Plaza.

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, members of the city's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department, and members of the LGBTQ+ Employee Group will be at the event that starts at 11 a.m.

The flag will be on display for Pride Month in June.

Motor City Pride returns to Detroit in June for the first time since before the pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020 and moved to September in 2021.