Detroit rallies for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

A community was in mourning after a 6-year-old was killed in a drive by shooting in Detroit. Detroit police say Rylee Love died after he was struck by a stray bullet Sunday night near Anglin and Stender.



Dozens gathered to bid farewell to 6-year-old Rylee Love, who was tragically killed on Sunday. The community released balloons in honor of him while mourning.

On Friday, Pastor Maurice Hardwick, also known as Pastor Mo, comforted Rylee's father as he was overcome with grief while everyone was there to honor the 6-year-old.

"Do you understand what you just did to this man? Do you understand what you’re doing to this city. It’s time to wake up," said Hardwick.

Pastor Mo and the family were among the dozens who showed to honor Rylee's young life with a rally next door to Joeseph Campau's Church of God, a few blocks from where he lived.

Detroit police say they are looking for the suspect and those responsible for other shootings.

Rylee was unfortunately one of three children shot in the past week in the city.

"I thank our city council members for giving me an additional tool and that increased the penalties when it comes to curfew," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

In an effort to curb violence, Bettison announced juvenile curfew enforcement. Minors 15 and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m. Meanwhile, 16-and 17-year-olds have to be off by 11 p.m.

For violators, parents will be fined, but Bettison says it takes everyone's effort to make and keep neighborhoods safe.

Rylee's funeral will be on Saturday.