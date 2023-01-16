Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash

article

Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week.

The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9.

According to a representative for Boldy, he suffered broken neck vertebrae and other orthopedic injuries, and he was in critical condition. The neck injuries required "extensive surgery."

As of Saturday, Boldy was out of the intensive care unit and stable.