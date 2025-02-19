The Brief Detroit sports fans can now watch Red Wings, Tigers, and Pistons games on Amazon Prime It requires a $19.99 monthly subscription to get the add-on to watch it through Prime Video Detroit sports will remain available through FanDuel Sports Network, the local provider of content



Months after it was announced, Detroit sports will now be available to watch through Amazon Prime.

The new add-on will make it easier for people to watch Red Wings, Tigers, and Pistons games.

Big picture view:

The owner of FanDuel Sports Network, which broadcasts local sports in the Detroit market and several others, announced on Wednesday that Red Wings, Pistons, and Tigers games can be watched through Amazon Prime.

The games will be available through an add-on that can be downloaded to one's Prime Video account. It will cost $19.99 a month.

Games can still be watched on the FanDuel Sports Network connected TV or mobile app as long as someone has a subscription.

According to a news release from Main Street Sports Group: "Prime customers can subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network today by visiting the Prime Video app or amazon.com/channels and navigating to the subscriptions section to unlock an array of live, local sports programming tailored to their region."

What they're saying:

The president of distribution and business development at the parent company said it was "always looking for new and innovative ways" to help fans.

"This relationship with Prime Video gives fans another way to watch their favorite local teams and underscores the essential role our distribution partners play in driving our future growth. We’re excited to offer a seamless and convenient way to stay in the game," said Eric Ratchman.

The backstory:

Issues watching the Tigers popped up in 2024 when a TV blackout emerged after Comcast and the previous TV provider, Bally Sports, failed to come to an agreement for broadcasting the games.

While coverage was restored months later, it was among several problems reported by Bally Sports coverage as its parent company considered bankruptcy.

In November, the Tigers reached a new TV deal for airing local games during the 2024-2025 season. Earlier in the year, a new media partnership with FanDuel was agreed to, ending the Bally Sports name.

Later in November, FanDuel announced it would offer single-game payments for anyone hoping to stream Detroit sports one at a time.