Detroit Regional Chamber is reviewing criteria for endorsing candidates in wake of Jan. 6 events

The Detroit Regional Chamber says it will reevaluate the criteria it uses for endorsing political candidates, in the wake of challenges to the 2020 election by elected officials.

In a statement released Thursday, the coalition of Detroit businesses said following the events of Jan. 6 when rioters stormed the Capitol and several members of Congress, including two representatives from Michigan, objected to the Electoral College certification, it would weigh a previous candidates' past or future actions "heavily."

"The Chamber respects leaders with different policy approaches, but expects all leaders not to traffic in falsehoods, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, to respect the will of Michigan voters, to uphold enduring American fundamental values, and to support federalism; including the right of states to conduct and certify their elections," read the release.

In the wake of the attack on the capitol, many of the United State's largest corporations and biggest political donors have announced plans to cease all or part of its donor support. Many of those losing funding channels include the GOP senators and representatives who opted not to certify the electoral college.

A review of the companies that gave the most money to those lawmakers found two-thirds had suspended donations.

They include names like AT&T, Honeywell, Marathon, and General Motors.

Another major political player that has threatened to withhold campaign funds is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among the most powerful groups in Washington lobbying.

The DRC declined to comment for the story.

"...while the Chamber remains committed to its long tradition of bipartisan political endorsements, going forward in our process, we will weigh heavily any candidate’s past or future actions that do not align with these principles," it said.

A summary of political donations by the DRC notes it donated almost $20,000 during the 2020 election cycle. None went to opponents who objected to the election.