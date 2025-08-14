The Brief Violent crime is falling in Detroit, with a 30% average reduction in homicides and non-fatal shootings. The reduction of crime is even larger in areas run by Force Detroit and New Era Community Connection.



Detroit's community violence initiative is having an effect.

The latest data on the city's CVI program, first provided to FOX 2, shows by how much.

Big picture view:

Detroit's CVI - community violence intervention - continues to press down on the city's crime rates, showing the strategy of targeting potential sources of violence before they break out is working.

Between May and the end of July, the seven CVI zones reported a 30% drop in homicides and non-fatal shootings.

The numbers are even better in two areas on Detroit's west side, in zones overseen by New Era Community Connection and Force Detroit. They saw a 50% reduction across the same metrics.

"If you see children out here, control yourself," said Zoe Kennedy from a podium a short while ago. "You do not have to get that person, that bad."

Kennedy runs Force Detroit, which has seen some of the most success.

Dig deeper:

The improved metrics, first reported by FOX 2, were welcome news to Force Detroit's Ciera Renee. What is a constant evolving conversation within the community, she boiled down to a simple dynamic.

"If we have that trust and rapport with them, they listen," said Renee.

She sees her message as "that voice" in someone's head telling them to do something else.

"I'm always really proud when they say ‘I called you, I called you, I called you because I heard you,'" she said.

Each zone covers approximately 3.5 to 4.5 square miles. Each deploys its own unique strategy to engaging with the community. While police are key to stopping crime, this program prevents it from happening in the first place.

"Law enforcement responds after the fact. What these groups are doing is getting in there before anything happens," said Michael Peterson, program administrator for Shot Stoppers CVI. "They’re brokering deals to say ‘hey, here’s what needs to happen. Here’s the importance of making sure that person is not harmed."