Detroit resident accused of rape, kidnapping fails to appear for trial in Ohio

A man last known to reside in Detroit is wanted out of Ottawa County, Ohio for failing to appear at his jury trial.

Sabah Al-Talaqani, 27, is charged with three counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of felonious assault, according to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office. Now, he has been additionally charged with tampering with evidence and failure to appear.

Ottawa County is located in northwestern Ohio, along the shores of Lake Erie.

The suspect was released from custody after posting a cash bond of $500,000.

Al-Talaqani is accused of tampering with his electronic monitoring device on Sept. 20, leading to his unknown whereabouts, according to the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas.

A nationwide warrant for Al-Talaqani was issued, the prosecuting attorney said in a statement. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Sabah Al-Talaqani (Provided by the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office)

Al-Talaqani is reported to have connections in Michigan, Washington, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia. His last known address was in the 6400 block of Plainview Avenue in Detroit.

Anyone with information about Al-Talagani's location will remain anonymous when contacting the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 419-734-4404, or the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office at 419-734-6845 or prosecutor@co.ottawa.oh.us.