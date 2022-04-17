Detroit residents and activists calling for a more peaceful city this summer

Residents of Detroit and activists held a press conference in front of The Spirit of Detroit on Saturday calling for a more peaceful city.

"I wanted to stand in front of it and show the real spirit of Detroit - the spirit of Detroit is the people."

Speakers at the event discussed the goal and action toward building what they call a safer and freer Detroit.

"Unless people put the guns down there ain’t gonna be no peace in the street in Detroit," said Alia Harvey Quinn from FORCE Detroit.

"Black, brown power … raising up our people to uplift each other, empower each other instead of tearing each other down."

Some community leaders and activists discussed their experiences firsthand with peace and violence. They emphasized that change is possible.

"I got out of prison 3 years ago, and I’ve been learning collectively from all the organizers, I’ve got love for everybody in my city that do work."

"So while I was in prison I made sure I wasn’t going to come home the same person. I went in … educated myself, I learned the value of critical thinking, communication… of anger management."

"We got community members you see our community out here ready to step up and take care of our neighbors … in collaboration with anyone who will help us, city, gov, faith-based," said Dujuan Zoe Kennedy from FORCE Detroit.

Speakers at the press conference say it's all about the bigger picture. They are spreading their message to anyone who will listen.

"This is not no attack against nobody - it’s saying you know what … the community is tired … tee this thing up from EASTSIDE to WESTSIDE … nobody’s bigger than accountability," said Ray Winans from Detroit Friends & Family.