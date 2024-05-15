Detroit residents urge suspension of I-375 redevelopment project

A sizable group of Detroit residents, business owners and other concerned citizens have issues with the proposed redesign of I-375. So much so that they’re asking for a pause on the project to let the group weigh in.

Residents say community feedback has not been taken seriously by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) thus far.

A petition to halt the project already has about 500 signatures, and that number could grow.

Signatures include many upset Detroiters, Wayne County residents, a church, non-profits, several Greek town businesses and others – all who believe the proposal to "reconnect communities" does anything but.

"I've been hearing from a lot of my neighbors how hurtful that is because the irony (is) that this is a project that's being imposed on the neighborhood that none of us asked for," said Rachel Lutz, the owner of the Peacock Room in Detroit. "We still don't fully understand even what it is."

Decades ago, the construction of I-375 ran right through thriving Black neighborhoods – Black Bottom and Paradise Valley a thing of the past, many people displaced, businesses uprooted.

"The generational wealth that an individual would have had, associated with the business in the Black Bottom before it was destroyed, is erased," said Carl Bentley, a Hyde Park resident. "It is no longer available to them, so how do you restore that?"

FOX 2 Detroit has previously covered plans to turn I-375 into a street level boulevard. On the surface, the idea –according to those who support it– is meant to spur economic development and reconnect communities.

"We cannot change the past, but what we can do is work together to build a more equitable future," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, alongside Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at the announcement in the fall of 2022.

"We started advocating, the neighbors started advocating and ultimately, we had a breakthrough," Duggan said during the announcement.

A letter with the signatures was delivered to Whitmer, Duggan, and MDOT. The people who signed it have organized themselves as the ReThink I-375 Coalition.

The coalition is not mincing words, writing, "we are telling you that aspects of the current plan are not improvements at all. In fact, the project will result in an uglier, less safe, less economically viable, less inclusive city fabric — one that would even delay medical services…."

MDOT sent FOX 2 a statement that reads:

"The design changes recently shared clearly demonstrate our commitment to listening to the community and identifying improvements that align with their goals and vision, but we know we’re not done yet. We are encouraged daily by the positive discussions we exchange with project stakeholders, and we will continue to work closely with the community, our partners at the City, Downtown Detroit Partnership, and Kresege Foundation to deliver a project that serves the needs of Detroit."

The people who signed on are not advocating for specific design changes – they think that should be driven by the land use. However, they do want MDOT to take another look and fully include them in the process.