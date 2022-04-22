Detroit Riverwalk named Best Riverwalk in America by USA Today for 2nd year in a row

article

The Detroit Riverwalk is the best Riverwalk in America, according to USA Today.

"We are thrilled to be voted number one for the second year in a row," said Matt Cullen, board chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. "This is going to be a big year for us as we break ground on new projects, mark the completion of our East Riverfront vision and make plans for our 20-year anniversary in 2023, so it is incredibly rewarding to be able to celebrate the Best Riverwalk honor during this special year."

The path stretches 3 ½ miles along the Detroit River.

A new project, the Southwest Greenway, will connect the Riverfront to Michigan Central Station, Corktown, and Southwest Detroit.

"The entire Detroit Riverfront Conservancy team is proud to be recognized again on this national level," said Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy "This honor is also very exciting because we are being recognized as the Best Riverwalk based on the votes submitted by people throughout our community who voted for us. Detroiters love their riverfront."

USA Today described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives."

Nominees were selected by editors and a panel of urban planning experts, but members public voted for their favorites throughout the competition.

There were 20 Riverwalks across the country in the competition.

Other top 10 winners include the Smale Riverfront Park (Cincinnati, Ohio); Wilmington Riverwalk (Wilmington, North Carolina); Waterfront Park (Louisville, Kentucky); San Antonio River Walk (San Antonio, Texas); Schuylkill River Trail (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Milwaukee RiverWalk (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Bricktown River Walk Park (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma); Mississippi Riverwalk (Dubuque, Iowa), and Canal Walk (Indianapolis, Indiana).