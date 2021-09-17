Detroit rolls out 3-point plan to help residents impacted by eviction ban ending

Now that the national eviction ban has expired, some Detroit residents may find themselves looking for help but not sure where to turn. On Friday Mayor Mike Duggan laid out a three-point plan to provide the help necessary for residents to avoid eviction.

"For the first time in well over a year of people who are behind in their rent can be forced out of their homes," Duggan said. "We’re going to get you a lawyer, help you pay your back rent and if you need a job, quickly get you into a job - so you could pay your rent."

The city is able to step in with assistance thanks to federal and state funding.

"We have $130 million available to you for back rent and utility payments," Duggan said. "We can go back to 18 months."

But to qualify for assistance you must be low income.

"People who make less than 44,000 if you were single person," Duggan said. "People who make under $62,000 for a family of four."

And you must have suffered financial hardship because of the COVID pandemic.

"Reduced hours, increase expenses, healthcare challenges," Duggan added.

Legal services for this program are provided through partners like Lakeshore Legal Aid

"We negotiate with the landlords' attorney to try to get the case resolved," said Ashley Lowe, Lakeshore Legal Aid CEO.

There’s also financial assistance for landlords who are trying to work with tenants who can’t afford payment.. but your property will be evaluated to see if it’s up to code.

"I will give you 80 percent of the back rent," Duggan said. "And check it once and get the other 20 percent after you make some repairs on the house."

Tenants who need work to help them pay for rent can find work through Detroit at Work's rapid job program.

"Anyone facing eviction, we are jumping to the front of the line," the mayor said.

Duggan believes thousands are available for help and that’s why he’s calling on qualified attorneys to sign up and pitch in.

"If you are a licensed attorney and you want to help tenants during this, we’re paying $350 a case," he said.

For more information on the program go to the city's website HERE.