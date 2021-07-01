Detroit says water issues in District 4 homes have been fixed

A disruption to clean water in some Detroit neighborhoods has been resolved.

The city's water department has given the all-clear for residents in the Morningside, East English Village, and Cornerstone Village after people were reporting brown and rusty color in their water.

The water, which was pouring out of toilets and sink faucets also had dirt. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said a water main had broken, which allowed dirt and sediment to seep into the water.

In a tweet, the city said residents in the District 4 neighborhoods could resume using drinking water after they flush their plumbing for 5-10 minutes. Running water through the tap can effectively do that.

Residents originally starting seeing issues with their water Wednesday morning, the latest in a series of issues concerning plumbing and infrastructure in the city.

As of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, the issue has been resolved,