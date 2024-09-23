Detroit schools are adding washers and dryers to help fight absenteeism

Detroit Public Schools Community District is battling absenteeism one laundry load at a time. Washers and dryers are being installed at each of their schools to help keep kids in the classroom.

"These are our old washers and dryers which were donated to Cody High School about 10 years ago," said Antonio Baker.

There is no one at Cody High School more excited about the new washer and dryer than Baker, the athletic director and football coach.

The old ones he says were breaking down.

"Actually it came in the nick of time, because this washer and dryer has helped us clean and wash all of our school uniforms, as well as our fall sports uniforms," he said.

Sometimes students come in to help.

He says the washer/dryer is truly for them to meet their needs, and not miss a day of school.

"We’ve actually spoken to some young people who don’t have washers and dryers at home, and there were some hygiene issues," Baker said.

So they discreetly come in early and do laundry - and take a shower if need be.

"We've had some parents as well as our booster club donate packets of soap and you know toothpaste and toothbrushes to help our kids," he said.

Kerrie Mitchell of the Detroit Public Schools District Foundation says absenteeism is a problem. So she's happy to see it put to good use.

"Cody chose the 2-in-1 which is the most popular that’s in stores," said Mitchell, president and CEO of DPS District Foundation. "It retails for $2,500 so when you think about it, it helps everyone in the school."

They are for all 600 students at Cody High School. She says the washer/dryer is $210,000 gift, extending from a partnership with both GE and the Detroit Pistons.

That money goes to buying and installing washers and dryers at each of DPSCD's 105 schools by the end of the year.

"We know that people can’t concentrate, or students concentrate if they have some barriers that prevent them to be able to," Mitchell said.

So, the washer/dryer helps to remove barriers and keep students in schools as much as possible.

"It’s so exciting to see the brand-new washer and dryers get in every school - specifically Cody, because, as he expressed the need is there to ensure that students have everything, they need to be successful in school," said MItchell. "And usually that starts with basic needs like having proper clothing. So, if we’re able to extend that, and give them everything they need to be successful. That’s what we’re here to do."

School officials are grateful and excited for the washer/dryer, but they say they are always in need of detergent.

If you would like to help, contact Coach Baker at 313-866-9200 or email him at antonio.baker@detroitk12.org



