Detroit schools creates 13 tech support hubs for online-learning assistance

As the Detroit school district has shifted to full-scale online learning, school officials are creating technology support hubs to better assist families.

The hubs will answer questions about using devices, and will also help repair and replace devices.

Beyond providing technology support, the hubs will offer community resources, such as serving as the district's meal distribution site, helping with utility bills, mobile COVID-19 screenings and resources for child care.

The hubs, located at 13 locations in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, will open Dec. 1.

Because of the large number of COVID-19 cases across the city, the district decided to switch to remote learning at least until January

There's been a high demand from families for technology support, and the district has received a substantial number of complaints related to devices. Damaged devices have often resulted in lost class time, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said at Tuesday's school board meeting.

He said some parents are getting frustrated with tech support over the phone and need more immediate help.

"It's about going into the community and resolving technical issues. This is why an in-person solution is needed," he said.

Families have complained about cracked screens, broken keyboards, trouble with microphones, and some devices not turning on. The hubs are designed to more quickly respond to these issues. The hubs will also provide virtual learning support. For instance, families can get help submitting assignments through online platforms.

Below is the list of the district's 13 technology hub locations:

Mumford High School

Henry Ford High School

Renaissance High School

Cody High School

Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Gompers Elementary-Middle School

East English Village Preparatory Academy

King High School

Denby High School

Pershing High School

Western International High School

Academy of Americas

Munger Elementary-Middle School

For help with internet connectivity, text "INTERNET4CF" to 562-372-6925​.