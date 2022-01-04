Detroit schools to resume class remotely through Jan. 14

Detroit schools will resume lesson plans virtually for the next week and a half following a three-day cancellation of class linked to COVID-19's spread in the city and around the state.

The historically-high infections of Covid forced Detroit to cancel classes Monday through Wednesday of this week upon worries that the virus would continue running rampant after the holidays ended.

Further guidance from the district was announced Tuesday morning when the school notified parents that remote schooling would be in session until Jan. 14.

According to the Detroit Public Schools Community District, the seven-day average for positive tests in the city has eclipsed 40%. Chrystal Wilson, the assistant superintendent of communications previous said in a statement that it was ‘inevitable’ more kids would quarantine or get infected and further disrupt school if classes resumed in person.

Until the infection rate falls, the district will remain remote.

Children who need are eligible to pick up a laptop can do so at their school on Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More pickups are scheduled on Monday and Tuesday next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Laptops will need to be returned when in-person learning resumes.

Grab and go meals will also be provided next week on Mondays and Thursday.