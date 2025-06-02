Detroit shooting leads to barricaded gunman situation on city's east side

article

The Brief A victim ran to a Detroit gas station after being shot at a home on Detroit's east side. At the same time as the shooting call was received from the gas station, police received a ShotSpotter alert from a house. At least six people were detained after they finally left the home.



A shooting early Monday led to a barricaded gunman situation after a victim ran to a Detroit gas station for help.

Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart said officers were called to a Sunoco at the intersection of Houston Whittier and Hayes streets on the city's east side on reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Around the same time, a ShotSpotter alert was received from a home on Roxbury Street, not far from Whittier Avenue.

What we know:

Officers responded to the gas station and the Roxbury home. While on Roxbury, police found evidence of a shooting and determined that the possible suspect may be in a house.

Police focused on that home and tried to make contact with the people inside, but were unsuccessful. A barricaded gunman situation was declared while police tried to make contact.

Around 7:15 a.m., at least six people were seen leaving the home. They were detained.

Stewart said a dog also left the house during this time. The dog was shot and retreated back into the house after allegedly running toward police.

According to Stewart, officers would render aid to the animal after the house was searched and secured.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the dog and victim of the shooting that prompted the barricaded situation are unknown.

Stewart said it is also unclear if any of the people detained were the shooter, or if more people were still in the house.