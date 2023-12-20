Detroit shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

article

One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday on Detroit's east side.

The victim who was killed and another victim were both shot in the 14900 block of Lappin near 7 Mile and Gratiot just after 12:20 a.m. The surviving victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

The ages of the victims are unknown, though police said both victims are males.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.