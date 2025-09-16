Detroit shop hit by eight suspected burglars caught on camera

The Brief A crew of eight suspects were caught on camera attempting burglaries in Metro Detroit. On Tuesday, Detroit police linked these eight suspects to a burglary at J-Bees, a clothing store on the east side.



Burglary crews might typically run in twos or threes, but how about eight? Detroit police say they hit a store for $90,000 worth of merchandise and then targeted a community center.

Big picture view:

They all had face masks on, making it difficult to identify them, but in security videos of the suspects, you can see some of their eyes. Detroit police say they attempted to break into a recreation center near the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood on Sept. 8.

They broke several windows but did not manage to get inside.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Detroit police linked these eight suspects to a burglary at J-Bees, a clothing store on the east side. They gained entry by breaking windows.

"My guess is $80-90,000 worth of merchandise is gone. Jackets, all the other stuff—you can see that all the Jordan Craig jackets, all the Ksubi, RTA, and Cult of Individuality—the whole rack is empty, the tables are empty," said store manager Dee.

It was the second time the store was hit within the month.