Detroit single mom founds mobile boutique pop-up in bus during pandemic

It was three years ago when Darnetta Anderson was at a crossroads in her life. She was newly single, out of a job, and facing an unknown future. She didn't let anything slow her down.

Instead, Darnetta founded a pop-up shop and took the show on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a mobile boutique born out of a love of fashion.

"I am the owner of Darnetta's Mobile Boutique," she said. "I went to school for fashion, marketing, all those things. I worked in retail for over 15 years."

In 2018, the retail chain she worked for closed its doors and she was going through a divorce. So she focused on herself and how she would navigate through the changes in her life.

She started selling gift baskets online but she wanted a boutique. And then her brother found a bus for sale.

"During the pandemic is when I actually started working on the inside of the truck," she said.

Now, three years later, she's selling sunglasses and purses and clothing from petite to plus sizes - all from the bus. She's even got a dressing room onboard and is teaching her children how to run a business.

"I definitely want to teach them that although one door closes, another will definitely open," Darnetta said.

You might see Darnetta's Mobile Boutique at a local farmers market or beauty shop but it's best to follow her on social media or go to her website to see where she'll be next. She also says this might not be the only mobile boutique in her future.

"I've actually gotten a lot of men - they're like, what about us? Okay, it's in the works. Maybe one day. Let me get this together and then we'll figure something out," Darnetta said.

For now, she's inviting budding entrepreneurs to a networking event on July 18th. It's called the Boss Brunch at the Pareik Too Gallery in Southfield and will feature speakers offering business advice as well as 25 vendors.

"Not only did I put it together but I'm ready to learn, as well," she said.

