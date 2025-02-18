Detroit sports super fan, social media star Andy Isaac says he has entered hospice care

article

The Brief Andy Isaac, a popular social media personality and Detroit sports fan announced he is entering hospice. Isaac has battled cancer since 2006 and among social media posts on food and sports, he also documented his health, as well. His post brought an outpouring of emotion with thousands of responses from sports fans, and both local and national media members.



One of Detroit's most popular social media sports personalities shared a sad update Tuesday in his long-running battle against cancer.

Andy Isaac, on X - formerly Twitter, posted "some final thoughts" saying he has decided to enter hospice, calling today's update likely his final post.

"Having cancer since 2006 has finally taken its toll on me, it has finally stripped me of quality of life. I have decided on hospice care.

"Life has been a struggle these last few months and years. I hope I can find some peace in hospice."

Big picture view:

Isaac, is known for his humorous posts on all things Detroit sports and food, built a following of more than 88,000 followers on X @WorldofIsaac and on Instagram @faturdayisaac with more than 3,800.

His following includes a who's who of local and national sports and news media, including Pat McAfee and Barstool Sports personalities.

Responses poured in from his last post with 3,000 responses with sports pundits Katie Nolan, Dan "Big Cat" Katz and former NFL player Chris Long among those weighing in.

The 2025 NFL Fan of the Year, Megan Stefanski from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and avid Lions fan, posted, "This absolutely breaks my heart, Andy. You’ve been such a fun, uplifting person even through the hardest times and struggles. Please know how much you are loved. You are so loved."

Andy Isaac/Instagram

He said he may keep a journal of his final days but wrote he is tired and in pain.

A foot infection has hampered his mobility, keeping him from walking, he wrote, and he said he may not have the strength for all the last minute things he would like to do - but added that he'll try.

"I hope I gave you all a positive outlook on life," he wrote. "I hope I made even the smallest impact.

"Be kind to each other. I love you all. Truly, I do."

His full post can be read below:

Personal news:

I have composed so many messages on social media. For myself, for work, for entertainment, for food, for cancer, for Faturday, for sports, for the Lions and for the Pistons, and for the Tigers and for MSU and so on and so on and so on.

I dont know when my first tweet or post was but I can tell you, sadly, this is probably one of my last.

Having cancer since 2006 has finally taken its toll on me, it has finally stripped me of quality of life.

I have decided on hospice care.

Life has been a struggle these last few months and years. I hope I can find some peace in hospice.

I may keep a journal of my final days. I'm not sure yet. I'm tired and I'm in pain, i have a horrible foot infection that is preventing me from walking and I just don't have the strength to do all the last minute things I want.

But I'll try.

I hope I gave you all a positive outlook on life. I hope I made even the smallest impact.

Be kind to each other. I love you all. Truly, I do.

Andy Isaac

The Source: Information for this story was taken from Andy Isaac's account on X, formerly Twitter.

Andy Isaac/Instagram



