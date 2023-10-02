Detroit street racer shot by police after hitting officer while trying to speed away

A street racer was shot by Detroit police after hitting an officer while trying to speed away early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Lantz and Danbury near State Fair and I-75 around 3 a.m. on reports of illegal racing. When officers got out of their vehicles to investigate, one was hit by a suspect trying to get away. The officer who was hit pulled out their gun and shot the suspect several times.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to a hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Neighbors say dangerous driving like what was happening Sunday is common in the area.

"It's a group of cars, they get together, they do donuts, spinouts, and I watch from my window at the top. I don't get involved or go down there because I don't want to get hit or anything to happen to me," one woman said.

