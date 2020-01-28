Detroit students learn valuable skills from DPD in mentorship program

A Detroit program is connecting police with their community as members of the Detroit Police Department mentor middle school students, teaching them valuable skills they'll need to succeed.

"Something as simple as teaching them how to tie a tie to be able to go to an interview and to go make themselves presentable is paramount," said Roderick Pitts, director of the Call to Manhood program.

Middle and elementary schoolers from Detroit's Ralph J. Bunche Academy are meeting up with Detroit police and other mentors in the Call to Manhood program to teach the young men not only how to look presentable, but also how to conduct themselves as young men.

"This opportunity gives these young men something to look up to, something to aspire to," said Detroit Police Officer Bryant George.

So far, three schools and one church are involved.

"He really wants to succeed. He has a group with us and he's trying to teach us how to be a better man," said 8th grader Kiyan Flowers.

Many of these boys are without stable male role models but see this group once a week, even going on field trips.

"We go to Pistons games. We also go to Joe Dumars fieldhouse, where we have a meeting with the young man's parents," Pitts said.

But these young men are becoming role models themselves -- teaching the younger kids.

"When you look the part, you feel the part. So you feel as if you can do better things," said 8th grader Emmanuel Bennett.