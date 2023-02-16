Detroit students share talents during Pistons Foundation Black History Month Scholarship Event

Students showed off their talents Thursday during the Detroit Pistons Foundation's 18th annual Black History Month Scholarship Event.

The students participated in a slam poetry competition and a poster contest for the chance to win up to $25,000 in scholarship money. This year's poster contest theme was "How are you Different by Design?".

A panel of judges, including Pistons legends, journalists, including FOX 2's Ingrid Kelley, and more picked the winners and provided career advice for the young Detroiters.

Hear from some of the participants and winners: