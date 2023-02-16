Detroit students share talents during Pistons Foundation Black History Month Scholarship Event
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Students showed off their talents Thursday during the Detroit Pistons Foundation's 18th annual Black History Month Scholarship Event.
The students participated in a slam poetry competition and a poster contest for the chance to win up to $25,000 in scholarship money. This year's poster contest theme was "How are you Different by Design?".
A panel of judges, including Pistons legends, journalists, including FOX 2's Ingrid Kelley, and more picked the winners and provided career advice for the young Detroiters.