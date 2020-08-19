Detroit teachers union votes to authorize strike while negotiations continue

article

During an emergency special meeting Wednesday, members of the Detroit Federation of Teachers voted to authorize a potential safety strike aimed at pressing the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The decision was made demanding the implementation of basic science-based safety protocols before schools reopen during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, according to a release.

Members voted 91 percent in favor of authorizing a safety strike after a meeting.

The vote authorizes the DFT executive board to call a safety strike if the union and the school district do not reach an agreement.

“Over the past few months our members have raised concerns regarding the District’s reopening plan,” said DFT President Terrence Martin. “Choice on whether to work remotely or in-person is yet to be codified with signatures and guaranteed for all our members. It is imperative that the District puts protocols in place to protect both staff and students."

The Detroit Federation of Teachers claims their demands for a safe reopening in the fall have been ignored by the district administrators while the superintendent lobbies to revisit in-person learning when classes return.

Advertisement

”The vote to approve the authorization for the safety strike means that members agree to teach and work remotely, while not endangering their safety," Martin said in a release. "It is not a work stoppage. This is the beginning of a fight to ensure that the health and safety protections for our members and our students are in place and enforced."

During the meeting, DFT leaders and members said the safety strike authorization vote takes a stand to protect safety for students, parents, the community at large and DFT members.

Chief among the priorities teachers say hasn't been acknowledged is an online-only start to the school year.

RELATED: How Detroit teachers union leader feels okay sending son to class in the fall: "Absolutely Not"

Above all other requests from the union, beginning the school year remotely has been the sticking point for many districts attempting to work around the pandemic. While many districts in Metro Detroit and around Michigan have opted to start the fall school year, the Detroit Public School Community District has held firm on that position.

Among other demands teachers have listed include hand sanitizing stations, reducing the number of students per class to 20, mandating masks, offering face shields to special needs students, and implementing temperature kiosks.

DPSCD received heavy criticism from parents and teachers over the summer when they held summer classes in June and July. While disruptions to class were mainly due to protests from activists, there were three cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed during the summer semester.

A judge ruled the school could remain open but mandated COVID-19 testing for students if they planned on attending class.

---Ingrid Kelley contributed to this report.