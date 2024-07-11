Detroit teen arrested for fireworks attack on passing cars

A viral video showing teens hurling fireworks into Detroit traffic on 4th of July weekend shocked thousands on social media.

The footage showed fireworks carelessly launched like rockets at passing cars at Van Dyke and Woodlawn. Several cars were hit and one crashed while apparently trying to turn around.

Detroit police have made the first arrest in the incident - 19-year-old Kareem Al-Kushani of the City’s west side.

"From someone operating a vehicle that could crash, burns with explosives - this cannot be tolerated," said DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

He says investigators saw this video of the firework tossing and started closing in.

"The minute we got the information we went, members of our crime intelligence unit then began to work - went out to the scene, conducted a canvas and from that we were able to identify a suspect," Hayes said.

Police say Al-Kushani has been charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and an explosive charge.

"They received a $100,000 personal bond and are released on tether," Hayes said.



