Detroit teen charged with assault in Wayne State University shots fired incident

The Brief A 16-year-old in Detroit was charged after allegedly firing a gun and robbing a man at Wayne State. Investigation led to the arrest of the teen a month later on Feb. 26. Officials say the teen is not being charged as an adult but has been adult designated.



A teen in Detroit was charged on Wednesday in the shots-fired incident at Wayne State University in January.

What they're saying:

The 16-year-old boy from Detroit was charged in connection with the armed robbery and assault of an 18-year-old man who is also from Detroit. The incident happened at an apartment building on the campus of Wayne State University.

At 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, it is alleged that the teen physically assaulted the victim, took out a gun and fired it. He then allegedly robbed the victim of his necklace, before leaving the scene.

Investigation led to the arrest of the teen a month later on Feb. 26.

The teen was charged with Armed Robbery, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, and Felonious Assault.

Officials say the teen is not being charged as an adult but has been adult designated.

"This means that, upon conviction, an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the respondent as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated," officials explained.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday afternoon where the teen was remanded. A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for March 9.