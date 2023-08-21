Detroit teen charged with murder after running red light, crashing into family of 3

The teen driver involved in a fatal crash after fleeing police in Sterling Heights earlier in August.

The 16-year-old from Detroit ran a red light after police tried pulling him over on Aug. 12, striking a family and killing a pregnant woman. The husband and 2-year-old son inside the vehicle were left in critical condition.

The son has since recovered, but the husband is still hospitalized.

The teen, who was not named in a press release, was arraigned as an adult.

He's charged with second-degree murder, gross negligence causing death to a fetus, fleeing and eluding, and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury. He appeared before a Sterling Heights district court judge and was given a $500,000 cash bond. He's scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 31.

"This young man's decision to evade a routine traffic stop has left an overwhelming loss," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "His actions not only shattered a family but also eroded the community's sense of security."

Sterling Heights police previously said the teen was driving for a mile with their blinker on before a deputy discovered their car's insurance had expired. When police attempted a traffic stop, the teen driver fled.

RELATED: 'Pray for my sister's soul'; Family heartbroken after deadly crash in Sterling Heights

Reaching speeds of 90 mph on Van Dyke, the teen crashed into Faith Gumma, killing her and her unborn child.

Their son Eli had multiple ribs fractured and his organs lacerated. The crash left husband Norman Gumma with severe head trauma. In the days since the crash, he remained intubated amid concerns he has brain damage.

The gofundme was posted on last week. You can find it here.