Mom killed in Sterling Heights crash, dad and 2-year-old hospitalized

A deadly crash in Sterling Heights killed a mom and hospitalized a dad and 2-year-old Saturday night, police say.

The Sterling Heights Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevy Equinox around 9:30 p.m. The Equinox fled from police heading north on Van Dyke Avenue and 15 Mile Road.

Police say at 16 Mile Road, the Equinox ran a red light and struck a GMC Terrain. Three people were inside the Terrain; a 31-year-old mom, a 31-year-old dad, and a 2-year-old boy all from Sterling Heights.

All three were injured and transported to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the mom died while at the hospital. The dad and boy are in critical condition.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Detroit, was uninjured in the crash and was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at (586)446-2825.

