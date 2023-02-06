Detroit teen dies in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest playing basketball

article

The Detroit Northwestern senior who suffered cardiac arrest playing basketball, has died.

Cartier Woods died Monday according to a relative. The 18-year-old had been on life support at Henry Ford Hospital since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on the court.

Cartier's family recently held a vigil for him, where a large group of loved ones and friends offered prayers of hope for him.

Once he collapsed, someone administered CPR while paramedics used an Automated External Defibrillator on him and rushed him to the hospital.

An athlete for years, Cartier was always healthy and strong - making his cardiac incident even harder to understand.

"He was very healthy - he loved basketball," said Shantell Woods, his cousin to FOX 2 last week. "He was very amenable, respectful. We're just asking for prayer - we need it."

There is a GoFundMe to help Cartier's family HERE.

"He was a very good person," his aunt, Dwanda Woods said. "He’d give anybody anything, if he had it."



