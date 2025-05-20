Detroit teen heading to trial for shooting 13-year-old at bus stop

The Brief A judge bound a 16-year-old girl over for circuit court, sending her to trial for four felony counts after she shot a boy at a bus stop. The victim testified in court on Tuesday during the teen defendant's preliminary exam. The accused shooter was charged with felony firearm and assault counts.



A 16-year-old charged in the nonfatal shooting of a teenage boy at a bus stop in Detroit had her case bound over for circuit court after a judge found enough evidence to send it to trial.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged the female defendant with several felonies including assault with intent to murder after she was arrested in April.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy appeared in court to testify against a teenager accused of shooting him in the leg and rear on April 23.

He was with his friend at a bus stop near 7 Mile and Gilchrist when he was struck, testifying in court before footage of the incident was shown.

"I was laying there and my cousin had ran down the street and that’s when he called the police," he told the court during the preliminary exam.

The shooting led to the arrest of two people, including the 16-year-old charged with pulling the trigger.

He also told the court he had never seen or spoken with either of the girls who were eventually arrested.

Dig deeper:

The 16-year-old was charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three felony firearm charges.

The judge bound her over for circuit court on four of the six counts.

His decision followed security footage from a nearby Project Green Light location that was played, showing the shooting.

A Detroit police officer positively identified the defendant during the exam.

What's next:

The 16-year-old will be back in court on May 28.

Her bond remains $500,000 cash surety.