Detroit teen hospitalized after being shot in the head

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head in Detroit Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Dequindre and Winchester just after 1 p.m. The teen was struck in the head and is now in surgery.

It's the second incident involving gun violence in the area in a week, police said.

The department was out in the area shortly after the incident and recovered a firearm from inside the home where the shooting happened.

"If in fact that any adult had any responsibility in this firearm being in this home, we're seeking charges," DPD Commander Jacqueline Pritchett said.

Details on the shooting remain sparse. There were several other kids in the house at the time of the shooting, police said.