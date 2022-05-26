Detroit teen student charged with possession of a weapon after bringing BB gun to Marygrove HS

A 15-year-old student at a Detroit high school has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property after video emerged showing him pulling out a firearm and pointing it at another student.

The juvenile allegedly brought a BB gun to Marygrove High School on Tuesday, May 24 and was arrested on Wednesday. The individual is expected to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary hearing will occur in Juvenile Court.

The incident occurred the same day an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

"We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated. We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions."

Video of the incident surfaced Tuesday, showing the defendant pointing a gun at another person, who then proceeds to get up and walk away.

The Detroit schools superintendent said the district started an investigation "immediately" and random searches were conducted throughout the day. More officers were also added to the school.

A statement from the district provided to FOX 2 Wednesday also added:

"We urge all families to check students and backpacks before school each day and discuss the consequences of bringing a weapon, or facsimile of a firearm, to school."